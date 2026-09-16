Tesla Autonomous Driving Navigates Hill Traffic; User Says 'Real-World AI': Video

Would you trust a self-driving car to squeeze through a narrow mountain road with oncoming traffic approaching from the other side? A video showcasing Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system doing exactly that is drawing attention online. Shared on social media platform X, the clip shows a Tesla carefully navigating a tight stretch of road, manoeuvring past an oncoming vehicle with minimal clearance. The footage has sparked discussion about the capabilities of autonomous driving technology and left many viewers surprised by the system's performance in a challenging real-world scenario.

The route itself adds to the drama of the video. The Tesla was filmed on Mangart Saddle Road (Mangartska cesta), the highest paved road in Slovenia, which climbs to an elevation of 2,055 metres in the Julian Alps near the Italian border. Known for its narrow carriageway, steep drop-offs and a series of tunnels, the mountain pass often leaves little room for vehicles travelling in opposite directions.

Yet the footage shows the Tesla navigating the tight sections on its own, carefully edging past oncoming traffic and negotiating the challenging one-lane, two-way road. The scene has drawn attention online, offering a glimpse of how autonomous driving technology performs in one of the most demanding real-world driving environments.

The Tesla's view of the road is clearly visible on the central infotainment screen, which displays nearby vehicles as digital projections in real time. The video begins with a bottleneck when the Tesla encounters an oncoming Citroen SUV on a section too narrow for both vehicles to pass simultaneously. With the driver's hands off the steering wheel, the car assesses the situation and automatically reverses to a wider spot, creating enough room for the approaching traffic to move through.

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After waiting for the road to clear, the Tesla proceeds forward on its own, navigating the tight mountain pass without any visible driver input. The sequence has drawn attention online as a real-world demonstration of the vehicle's autonomous driving capabilities in a challenging environment.

The video drew a mix of reactions from viewers, with some praising the technology while others speculated about more challenging scenarios. One user suggested that the real test would be seeing two vehicles running Tesla's Full Self-Driving system encounter each other on the same narrow road and decide who should give way. Another commenter applauded the system's handling of the situation, noting that while an experienced local driver familiar with the route might have negotiated the pass more efficiently, the autonomous system nevertheless did an impressive job navigating the tight mountain road.

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Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) suite is an advanced driver-assistance system designed to handle steering, acceleration and braking across a variety of driving environments. The system can navigate city streets and highways, negotiate intersections and traffic signals, perform automatic lane changes when required, and assist with parking through features such as Autopark and Summon. Despite its capabilities, Tesla requires drivers to remain attentive and ready to take control at all times.