"He Slept For 20 Minutes": Video Shows Uber Driver Fast Asleep As Tesla Drives Itself On Highway

A video posted by an X user has triggered an online debate showing an Uber driver sleeping for most of a highway ride while his Tesla drove itself using the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature. According to the passenger, the driver remained asleep for nearly 20 minutes, roughly 90% of the trip, as the Tesla continued driving at the legal speed limit, changed lanes smoothly, took the correct highway exit, and safely reached the destination.

The passenger, who said he was already familiar with Tesla's FSD technology, appeared relatively calm during the ride and filmed the incident with Benson Boone's song 'Beautiful Things' playing in the background.

"My Uber picked me up in a Tesla and fell asleep on the highway. I've driven with FSD and trust how well it works so I wasn't worried. It took the exit and drove me to my destination all by itself. He was asleep for 90% of the 20 minute drive haha," the user captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

Despite the successful trip, the video quickly divided social media users. Many expressed alarm over the driver's complete lack of supervision, pointing out that Tesla's FSD system still requires drivers to remain alert and ready to take control at any moment. One comment read, "What if he wakes up, gets scared, and jerks the steering wheel? I'd trust it more without a person there at all."

Several Tesla users also criticised the driver for violating the platform's safety guidelines. "The tech is cool, but the guy deserves a one-star rating because Tesla clearly says drivers must be ready to take over at any point," another user wrote.

Others, however, viewed the uneventful journey as a powerful demonstration of how advanced Tesla's autonomous driving technology has become, with some calling it proof that such systems could eventually improve road safety.

A few people also called it staged, with a third user stating, "Holy staged video, Batman! That's right, Robin." Everyone who owns a modern Tesla knows good and well the nag begins at 15 seconds when cabin monitoring recognizes closed eyes."

A fourth added, "That's so ridiculous! I drive a Tesla with FSD, and I can't stretch without the nag complaining! If I pull my hat down too much, it complains. If I look put the side window, it complains. No way this is real."