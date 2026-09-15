What Is OneTag - 5 Things To Know About Flexible FASTag Payment

A small sticker on the windshield has transformed how Indians pay highway tolls. FASTag has made toll payments seamless, but changing the bank linked to it has remained a cumbersome task. The government's newly launched OneTag facility seeks to address that issue by allowing users to port their FASTag to another issuer bank while retaining the existing tag on their vehicle.

Here Are 5 Key Processes Behind The OneTag

Continue With Same Sticker: Users can retain the same FASTag sticker, Tag ID and vehicle registration details even after switching to a different issuer bank.

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How To Port: OneTag works on the same principle as mobile number portability, enabling users to change issuer banks without changing their FASTag. OneTag allows users to switch FASTag issuer banks while backend records are updated.

Payment Process: Users can access OneTag through NHAI's RajmargYatra application, while toll transactions continue to be processed through the existing NETC infrastructure.

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What Happens To Existing Balance: Switching banks does not mean transferring your existing FASTag wallet. Any balance, refunds or pending transactions will continue to be handled by the current issuer bank.

Why Introduce OneTag: OneTag is designed to make switching FASTag providers easier. If users are unhappy with their current issuer bank or prefer another bank's FASTag services, they can now change providers without removing and replacing the existing tag on their vehicle. Once the portability process is completed, the new issuer bank takes over onboarding and account-related services.

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What Is FASTag

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system that uses a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) sticker affixed to a vehicle's windshield. Linked to a prepaid wallet or bank account, it enables automatic toll payments as the vehicle passes through a toll plaza, eliminating the need to stop and pay manually.

The system helps reduce waiting times at toll booths, cuts fuel consumption by minimising idling, and promotes cashless transactions. Users also receive instant transaction alerts and can track toll expenses digitally. FASTag is mandatory for vehicles using national highways, and those travelling without a valid tag are required to pay double the applicable toll fee.

How National Highways Are Becoming Safer

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning a major technology-driven upgrade of its 1033 National Highway Helpline, aiming to make emergency response faster and more precise for travellers across the country. The proposed modernisation will introduce artificial intelligence (AI), real-time location tracking, and automated dispatch systems while retaining human oversight for critical decisions.