NHAI's New Toll Pass Explained: Eligibility, Application Process, And More

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has expanded its digital "local pass" service to 121 toll plazas across the country. This facility enables eligible residents to obtain a monthly pass through the RajmargYatra app, allowing unlimited crossings at their designated toll plaza for a fixed fee.

Digital Local Pass Now Online For

Residents living within a 20-kilometre radius of a toll plaza are eligible to apply for the digital local pass, which is valid only for non-commercial vehicles. The verification process is fully online, using DigiLocker to confirm address details, the VAHAN database to validate vehicle information, and linked FASTag credentials. Unlike earlier procedures that required commuters to visit toll plazas and submit physical documents, the application can now be completed digitally within minutes through the RajmargYatra app.

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Monthly Local Pass For Non-Commercial Vehicles

Under the National Highway user fee rules, the cost of a monthly local pass is Rs 350 for residents using non-commercial vehicles. The pass must be presented at the toll gate for clearance, ensuring smooth passage for eligible commuters.

NHAI Digital Local Pass Boosts Barrier-Free Tolling

The introduction of the digital local pass is part of India's move towards Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF), a barrier-less tolling system where vehicles no longer stop at plazas. First launched at the Mundka-Bakkarwala Toll Plaza in Delhi in July 2026, MLFF is now operational at six locations: Choryasi, Mundka, Daulatpura, Gharaunda, Manoharpur, and Shahjahanpur.

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Officials observed that many residents living within 20 kilometres of these plazas were receiving e-notices for non-payment, as the absence of human intervention at toll booths removed informal clearance practices. To address this, the digital pass has been linked to FASTag, requiring eligible residents to purchase it to avoid penalties, which may include paying double the toll amount.

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RajmargYatra App Lists New Toll Plazas

The updated list of toll plazas offering the digital local pass is available on the RajmargYatra app. Newly added locations include Bartana in Haryana, Bharatkund in Uttar Pradesh, Bhramanapalli in Andhra Pradesh, Boothakudi in Tamil Nadu, Chikhalikala in Madhya Pradesh, and Devkuli in Bihar, expanding the reach of the facility across multiple states.