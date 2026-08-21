NHAI's New Rs 350 Monthly Toll Pass: Eligibility, Benefits And How To Apply

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has expanded its digital FASTag Local Pass facility to 121 toll plazas across the country, allowing eligible local commuters to apply for a monthly pass online. The new facility means eligible commuters no longer need to visit a toll plaza in person or submit physical documents to apply for the Local Pass. Applications can be made through the Rajmargyatra mobile app.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a government statement that the initiative is aimed at making National Highway travel more convenient and citizen-friendly.

Who can get the Rs 350 monthly pass?

The Local Pass is meant for residents who live within a 20 km radius of an eligible toll plaza. Eligible commuters can use the pass for unlimited travel through the respective toll plaza during the month, subject to the applicable rules. The monthly Local Pass, starting from Rs 350, is especially beneficial for commuters who regularly cross the same toll plaza for work, daily errands, or other routine journeys.

However, the pass is not available at every toll plaza. Commuters first need to check whether their toll plaza is among the 121 locations covered by the digital facility.

How to apply through the Rajmargyatra app

The application process has been moved online. Eligible commuters can apply for the Local Pass through the Rajmargyatra mobile app. The government statement said the system uses consent-based integration with digital government platforms such as DigiLocker and VAHAN to verify information including the applicant's residential address, vehicle details and linked FASTag.

The applicant's eligibility is then checked using GIS-based verification to determine whether the registered address falls within the prescribed 20 km radius of the toll plaza.

This means commuters do not have to separately submit physical documents to prove their address if the required information can be verified digitally.

What documents and details are checked?

The digital system retrieves relevant information from government databases after obtaining the applicant's consent.

These include:

Residential address

Vehicle details

FASTag linked to the vehicle

Location of the registered address in relation to the toll plaza

The Ministry said the use of digital records and GIS verification "eliminates the need for manual documentation and physical verification".

Where is the digital Local Pass available?

NHAI has extended the facility to 121 toll plazas across India. Commuters can check the list of eligible toll plazas through the Rajmargyatra portal before applying.

The facility was first introduced in July 2026 at the Mundka-Bakkarwala Toll Plaza on Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Delhi. Following the initial rollout, NHAI expanded it to more than 120 toll plazas.

The government statement said the facility will be rolled out at additional toll plazas in the coming months.

Why has NHAI introduced the online system?

Earlier, people seeking a Local Pass had to visit the concerned toll plaza and submit documents to establish that they lived within the required 20 km radius. The new digital system is designed to reduce that paperwork and make the process quicker and more transparent.

According to the government statement, the initiative is part of the Digital India vision and the effort to improve the "Ease of Living" for citizens. It also aims to reduce manual intervention and make the process of determining eligibility more consistent.

For frequent local commuters who regularly use a covered toll plaza, the Rs 350 monthly pass offers a simpler way to manage repeated toll crossings without having to apply for a pass physically each month.