NHAI Recruitment 2026: Apply For Young Professional Posts, Salary Rs 60,000

NHAI Recruitment 2026: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications for five Young Professional (Legal) positions on a contractual basis. The selected candidates will be deployed in the Land Acquisition (LA) Division at NHAI headquarters.

Candidates applying for the posts must hold a degree in Law from a recognised university, the National Law School or institute. Selection will be based on merit in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Post Graduate (PG) 2026 score.

NHAI Young Professional Recruitment 2026: Vacancies

NHAI has announced five vacancies for Young Professional (Legal) posts. Of these, four are for the unreserved category and one is for Other Backward Classes (OBC). No posts have been earmarked for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) or Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates.

One of the five positions will be reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), as per the applicable NHAI policy. The authority has also stated that the number of advertised positions may be increased or decreased at its discretion.

Eligibility Criteria



Applicants must be below 32 years of age as on the closing date of the online application. They should have a degree in Law from a recognised university, National Law School or institute and must have a CLAT PG 2026 score.

The engagement will be made on the basis of merit in the CLAT PG 2026 score. Age relaxation will be applicable to eligible candidates as per the Government of India rules.

NHAI Young Professional Salary

Selected candidates will receive an initial consolidated remuneration of Rs 60,000 per month. The remuneration will increase by 5% for each succeeding year, subject to satisfactory performance.

Contract Period

The engagement will initially be for a period of up to two years. It may be extended by another year depending on NHAI's requirements and the candidate's performance. The total period of engagement cannot exceed three years under any circumstances.

How To Apply

Visit the NHAI's official website, nhai.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the About Us → Recruitment → Vacancies → Current section and select the advertisement for Young Professional (Legal), followed by the online application link.

Enter the required details and upload documents

Submit the details and take a printout of the submitted application form

The online application window will close on September 8, 2026, at 6 pm. After submitting the application, candidates will receive a unique reference number and an application acknowledgement on their registered email address.

NHAI has advised candidates to submit their applications well before the deadline and regularly check its website for any corrigendum, addendum or cancellation related to the recruitment. Applications submitted through any mode other than online will not be accepted.

Check the detailed notification here