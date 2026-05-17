NHAI Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For 60 Deputy Manager Posts, Direct Link To Apply Here

NHAI Manager Recruitment 2026: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications for the post of Deputy Manager (Technical) through direct recruitment. A total of 60 vacancies have been announced for candidates interested in joining the organisation.

According to the official notification shared by NHAI, the recruitment includes 26 posts for the Unreserved (UR) category, 16 for Other Backward Classes (OBC) (NCL), 9 for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, 4 for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates and 5 posts for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates.

The authority has also reserved certain positions for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). As per the details, one post each has been reserved for candidates with Hard of Hearing (HH), Mental Illness (MI), and Multiple Disabilities (MD).

Candidates can submit their applications online through the official NHAI website nhai.gov.in. The last date to apply is June 15, 2026, up to 6 pm.

Direct Link To Apply

NHAI advised interested candidates to carefully read the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications and other recruitment-related guidelines before filling out the application form.

More details regarding the recruitment process, eligibility conditions and application procedure are available on the official website, nhai.gov.in.