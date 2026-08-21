BMW i5 LWB Confirmed For Launch In India; Bookings Open

BMW Group has started accepting bookings for the i5 LWB First Edition in India. The announcement from the brand came on the sidelines of the launch of the new X1 LWB in the country. Based on the announcement, only 99 units of the long-wheelbase version of the i5 electric sedan will be brought to the country.

The car will be locally assembled at BMW Group Plant Chennai, making it the second electric BMW model to roll out of the facility after the iX1. It is also BMW India's first locally produced electric sedan.

BMW i5 LWB: Dimensions

BMW describes the i5 LWB as the largest and longest sedan in its segment, with a length of 5,175 mm, width of 2,156 mm and height of 1,520 mm. The wheelbase has been extended to 3,105 mm compared to the standard version's 2,995 mm, creating additional rear-seat space compared with the standard-wheelbase i5. The brand says the long-wheelbase version is aimed at customers who prioritise rear-seat comfort and cabin space, while retaining the driving characteristics associated with the 5 Series.

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BMW i5 LWB: Powertrain, Range

The Indian-spec i5 LWB is powered by a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 268 hp. BMW claims a 0-100kmph acceleration time of 6.7 seconds. The sedan is equipped with an 81.6kWh high-voltage battery pack. Under India's MIDC test cycle, BMW quotes a driving range of up to 669 km on a single charge.

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To cope with Indian road conditions, the i5 LWB features adaptive rear-axle air suspension and increased ground clearance. BMW says these measures help improve ride comfort and reduce the risk of underbody damage on uneven surfaces.

BMW i5 LWB First Edition

The First Edition variant adds a dedicated rear-seat entertainment package, including a tablet and tablet holder. The interior also receives exclusive BMW Individual Silver Bronze accents, Fineline open-pored fine-wood trim and Silver Bronze inlays. A "FIRST EDITION" laser engraving on the dashboard trim further differentiates these cars.

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Externally, the First Edition combines Carbon Black Metallic paint with Titanium Bronze accents on elements such as the grille surround and lower body trim. The specification is intended to give the sedan a more distinctive appearance compared with standard i5 models.