Petrol Bombs Thrown At Ferrari, McLaren Supercars At Wedding Venue In UK: Viral Video

Several exotic supercars, including models worth millions, were destroyed in a fire after petrol bombs were reportedly thrown into the parking area of a wedding venue in Birmingham, UK. The incident occurred outside the Royal Shalimar Hotel on Wednesday evening.

Footage showing the burning supercars is being widely shared online, although the reason behind the attack remains unclear. The incident has drawn attention across the automotive community, with a number of rare and high-value vehicles suffering significant damage. Such cars are often considered aspirational machines, owned by only a handful of enthusiasts worldwide.

Supercars Damaged

The exact number and models of the cars damaged in the attack have not been officially confirmed. However, reports suggest that a McLaren and a Ferrari were among the vehicles affected. Based on footage circulating online, one of the damaged cars appears to be a Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder finished in Blue Glauco, although this has not been independently verified.

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The open-top supercar is powered by a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine producing 640 hp, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h. The visuals also appear to show other high-end vehicles in the parking area, including a Range Rover and a Lamborghini Urus, highlighting the scale of the damage inflicted on several luxury automobiles.

Incident Details

CCTV footage circulating online appears to show three individuals dressed in black loitering across the road from the Royal Shalimar Hotel before carrying out the attack. In the video, one suspect is seen lighting and throwing three incendiary devices towards the venue, while another allegedly crosses the road and hurls additional petrol bombs at parked vehicles. Moments later, several cars are engulfed in flames as guests scramble for safety. The suspects are then seen fleeing the scene, with authorities investigating the incident.

According to West Midlands Police, officers responded to reports of two cars being set on fire at around 8:30 pm. Local media reported three suspects were seen running down Mole Street before escaping in a white Volkswagen Golf.

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According to the event organisers, around 500 guests were attending the wedding at the time of the incident, while additional diners were present in the restaurant below. Despite the chaos and damage caused by the attack, no injuries were reported.