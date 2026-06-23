Petrol Bomb Thrown At BJP Leader's Clinic In Punjab's Bathinda

A petrol bomb was thrown at the clinic of BJP leader Dr Tarsem Garg in Bathinda, triggering panic in the area and raising fresh concerns over security ahead of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's scheduled visit.

According to initial reports, two masked individuals carried out the attack late Monday night. One suspect reportedly stood outside the gate, igniting a bottle filled with petrol, while the other filmed the incident. The burning bottle was then thrown inside the clinic premises.

The sudden explosion-like incident caused chaos, prompting people nearby to rush to the spot as the attackers fled.

Dr Tarsem Garg, who was present during the incident, said he has no known enmity with anyone and had never received any threats.

Notably, he had previously been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party as a Trade Wing Secretary in Punjab but later switched to the BJP following differences during the municipal elections.

Police teams reached the scene immediately and launched an investigation. Senior officers are questioning the doctor and examining the site. CCTV footage is being analysed to identify and track down the accused.

SP City Narinder Singh confirmed that two individuals were involved in the attack and assured that all efforts are underway to apprehend them.

The incident has sparked fear among residents and raised serious questions about the preparedness of the police, especially in light of the Chief Minister's imminent visit.