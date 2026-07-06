BJP Youth Leader Detained Over Alleged Road Rage Assault In Guwahati

A BJP youth leader has been detained in connection with an alleged road rage assault in Assam's Guwahati, police sources said.

According to the complaint, the accused, identified as Abhilash Dutta, allegedly assaulted a man after his vehicle was overtaken on a city road. What reportedly began as a minor traffic-related altercation soon escalated into a physical assault.

The complainant alleged that Dutta attacked him without provocation. He also claimed that the accused introduced himself as a close associate of a BJP legislator during the incident and threatened him with serious consequences if he pursued legal action.

According to Guwahati Police sources, Dutta has been detained and is being interrogated in police remand. After the preliminary remand, he will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.

The investigation is ongoing, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings, police sources said.

Dutta's response to the allegations was not immediately available.