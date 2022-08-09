BJP Youth Wing Leader Assaults Ex-Armyman In Madhya Pradesh: Police

A case has been registered against BJP leader Rituraj Chaturvedi. (Representational)

A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader and two others allegedly attacked a retired Army man at his shop in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa city, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered, police said on Tuesday.

CCTV footage shows two men slapping and kicking Dinesh Mishra and ransacking his shop on Monday night. After a case was registered against BJYM's Rituraj Chaturvedi, he was relieved of his post and expelled from the primary membership of the organisation, a functionary said.

In his complaint, the victim stated that some police personnel were present at the spot but didn't intervene and instead escorted the main accused to his home.

Police had identified the main accused as Rituraj Chaturvedi, who is president of BJYM's Deendayal Mandal.

BJYM is the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"A case has been registered against Rituraj Chaturvedi, and his aides Anurag Mishra and Aman Chaturvedi under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Sonkar.

No arrests were made so far.

The complainant runs a barber shop at his family house in Rewa and recently hired two men for work.

He stated Rituraj Chaturvedi and two others came to his shop and started beating him without any provocation. They also ransacked the shops and damaged the items, as per the FIR.

Dinesh Mishra said he could have retaliated but he didn't respond to the assault.

He also alleged that some police personnel were present at the spot but instead of taking any action, they escorted the main accused to his home.

The victim said the police registered the case only after the video of the incident surfaced on social media.

BJP's Rewa district president Ajay Singh said Rituraj Chaturvedi has been working as BJYM's Deendayal Mandal president.

"We will take action against him as his name has figured in the assault case," he said.

Later in the evening, Rewa BJYM's district president Vikas Mishra issued a statement saying Rituraj Chaturvedi has been relieved from his post and expelled from the primary membership of the organisation with immediate effect as his act has tarnished its image.

