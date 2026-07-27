Petrol Bomb Thrown At BJP Office In Punjab, Party Questions Law And Order

A petrol bomb was allegedly thrown at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Punjab's Sangrur in the early hours of Monday, triggering a police investigation. The attack left burn marks on the building's outer wall, though no injuries were reported.

According to police, the incident took place around 3:00 am when an unidentified person threw a glass bottle filled with petrol at the BJP office. The bottle struck the outer wall of the building before catching fire.

After receiving information about the incident, police officials reached the spot and began an investigation. The area was inspected and evidence was collected from the scene. Investigators are also examining the remains of the bottle as part of the probe.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the BJP office and nearby areas to identify those involved and piece together how the attack was carried out. Officials are also looking into whether the suspect acted alone or had accomplices.

Speaking to the media, Sangrur SP Divendra Attri said a detailed investigation was underway. He said CCTV footage was being examined and evidence collected from the spot was being analysed.

Providing further details, Atri said, "We are inspecting the spot. Petrol was filled in a beer bottle to convert it into a petrol bomb...We are lodging an FIR against the culprits, and we will take action against them... Culprits will be arrested soon."

A forensic team has been called to collect samples from the site. Authorities said CCTV footage from nearby areas was also being examined as efforts continue to trace the culprits.

BJP Questions Law And Order Situation

Reacting to the incident, BJP leaders alleged that the attack was premeditated, along with questioning the Punjab government's handling of law and order.

BJP Leader Randeep Deol while speaking with the reporters, said, "Last night, two youths came near the office. They had already prepared a petrol bomb and hurled it at the office."

He added, "Police reached the spot this morning and have begun their investigation. Earlier, a BJP office in Chandigarh was also attacked, and now a similar incident has taken place in Sangrur, raising questions over the Sangrur administration and the Punjab government."

Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu criticised the AAP government over the incident, saying the attack revealed the state's real picture of law-and-order situation.

"The petrol bomb attack on the BJP office in the Chief Minister's home district of Sangrur reveals the real picture of law and order in Punjab. Bhagwant Mann ji, is this your 'Rangla Punjab'? BJP workers will not be intimidated by these cowardly acts. Playing with the peace of Punjab will not be tolerated," Ravneet Singh Bittu said on X.