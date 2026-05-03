Ahead Of Counting, Assam BJP Office Gears Up For 'Victory' Celebration

Even before a single vote is counted, the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Guwahati has begun celebrating.

Ahead of the official declaration of Assam Assembly election results on May 4, the party's state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, has shifted into preparation mode, following exit polls projecting a strong return for the BJP-led NDA alliance.

Inside the premises, a temporary stage is being set up, with seating arrangements, decorations and food stalls already in place. Party workers, leaders and candidates have been visiting the office throughout the day to oversee preparations.

Banners thanking the people of Assam have also been put up, signalling the party's confidence in securing a third consecutive term.

Senior BJP spokesperson Ranjib Sarma said the party's optimism is rooted in the response it received during the campaign, led by Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other NDA leaders.

"We got our confidence from the people. The response and engagement during the campaign were overwhelming. Whatever seats the NDA alliance may lose will be only around 22 to 23 out of 126. Assam BJP is set to secure a triple-digit victory with around 104 to 106 seats," he said.

The party is also preparing for large-scale celebrations, with traditional food and cultural programmes planned.

"We are arranging sweets like jalebi, rasgulla, Assamese pitha and other items. The entire office will be filled like devotees in a temple - it will be a festival atmosphere," Sarma said.

He added that cultural performances, including Bihu and Naam-Kirtan, are part of the plan.

"This celebration is also about showcasing Assamese culture. It is our duty to celebrate and present our culture along with this moment," he said.

While preparations are in full swing, the official results are yet to be announced, and counting is scheduled for tomorrow.