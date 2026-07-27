Rs 4,200-Crore Expressway Develops Cracks 12 Days After Inauguration In UP

It hadn't been even two weeks since Lucknow-Kanpur elevated expressway was inaugurated amid much fanfare in Uttar Pradesh. Cracks have now appeared on a section of the expressway due to rain, raising concerns over the quality of construction.

The Lucknow-Kanpur Greenfield National Elevated Expressway was built at a cost of Rs 4,200 crore and inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on July 13.

credit: ANI

Come July 25, the scene changed. A large section of the road had caved in, and the visuals from Unnao just 12 days after inauguration left the authorities in disbelief.

Samajwadi Party leader Madhusudan Yadav shared a video from the expressway, stating that a five-to-seven-metre stretch of the road caved in near Korari village.

"I was travelling on Lucknow-Kanpur elevated expressway and as I reached Korari, I saw how the road had cracked after rain," Yadav said, pointing to the cracks on the expressway.

The incident has raised questions over the construction quality and monitoring mechanisms of the project. NHAI officials yet to address queries on the issue.

Expressing concern that such cracks could lead to an accident, Yadav has accused the government of corruption in the project.

Repair work was started after the video put authorities on alert.

(Inputs by Gaurav Sharma)