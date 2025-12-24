Unnao Rape Survivor's Mother Manhandled, Blocked From Protest In Delhi

Shocking scenes played out on the roads of the national capital as paramilitary personnel blocked the Unnao rape survivor and her mother from addressing the media and also forced the elderly mother to jump off a moving bus. The survivor and her mother have been protesting against the Delhi High Court's relief to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been convicted of raping her.

The High Court has suspended the jail term of Sengar while imposing several conditions. The sentence has been suspended till his appeal against his conviction in the rape case is pending.

Last night, the survivor, her mother and lawyer-activist Yogita Bhayana staged a protest in India Gate and were detained. This morning, the mother-daughter had planned to speak to the media at Mandi House. But the CRPF-escorted bus they were in did not stop at Mandi House. A CRPF officer told NDTV that they had not been granted permission to protest at Mandi House or India Gate. They said the survivor and her mother would be taken to Jantar Mantar or back to their home.

Soon after, the survivor's mother was seen at the gate of the moving bus. CRPF officers were seen elbowing her and asking her to jump off the moving bus. Shockingly, there were no women CRPF personnel in the bus, even though it was transporting the survivor and her mother. After CRPF personnel kept pushing her, the survivor's mother jumped off the moving bus. The bus, the survivor inside it, drove away.

"We did not get justice. My daughter has been held captive. It seems they want to kill us. CRPF men took the girl and dropped me on the road. We will give up our lives. We were going to protest, but the CRPF men forcibly took her away. We were going to Mandi House to protest," she told the media.