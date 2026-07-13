Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Opens With AI Cameras, Barrier-Free Tolling, Cuts Travel Time To 35 Minutes

Travel between Lucknow and Kanpur is set for a major upgrade with the inauguration of the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway on July 13. The six-lane, access-controlled expressway was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the 63-km corridor is expected to ease congestion on existing routes and significantly reduce travel time between the two cities.

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Travel Time Expected To Reduce Significantly

One of the biggest advantages of the new corridor is the reduction in travel time. According to reports, the expressway is expected to bring down the journey between Lucknow and Kanpur from the current 2.5-3 hours to around 35-45 minutes. The route has been designed for speeds of up to 120 kmph, offering a faster alternative to the often-congested NH-27 corridor.

Route And Connectivity

The expressway runs between Lucknow and Kanpur as part of National Expressway 6 (NE-6), linking the two major urban centres through a six-lane access-controlled corridor. Reports state that it connects the Shaheed Path area in Lucknow with Chakeri in Kanpur and passes through parts of Unnao district.

The project has also been integrated with the Lucknow Outer Ring Road. This allows vehicles travelling from Kanpur to head towards Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Hardoi and Sultanpur without entering central Lucknow.

The 18-Km Elevated Corridor

A major feature of the expressway is its elevated section.

According to reports, around 18 km of the 63-km corridor - nearly 30% of its total length - has been constructed as an elevated stretch. The elevated section is expected to help motorists bypass traffic bottlenecks around Amausi, Sarojininagar and parts of NH-27, enabling smoother movement between the two cities.

Toll Charges On The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has fixed toll rates for different vehicle categories. As per News18, these are the tolls for the Lucknow-Kanpur expressway:

For cars, jeeps and SUVs:

One-way toll: Rs 275

Return journey within 24 hours: Rs 415

For light commercial vehicles:

One-way toll: Rs 445

Return journey within 24 hours: Rs 670

For buses and trucks:

One-way toll: Rs 935

Return journey within 24 hours: Rs 1,405

For heavy vehicles:

One-way toll: Rs 1,020

Return journey within 24 hours: Rs 1,530

Two-wheelers and three-wheelers are not permitted on the access-controlled expressway.

As per reports, there are five toll plazas on the expressway. However, toll is currently being collected at four locations, while the toll plaza connected to the Lucknow Outer Ring Road will remain toll-free.

India's First Barrier-Free Expressway

According to reports, the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is being introduced as India's first barrier-free expressway. Instead of conventional toll booths, it uses Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras along with FASTag readers to identify vehicles and automatically deduct toll charges.

The system is designed to enable uninterrupted travel by allowing vehicles to pass through without stopping at traditional toll barriers.

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What Is 3D AMG Technology?

The Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is among the first highway projects in the country to use 3D Automated Machine Guidance (AMG) technology during construction. According to a Times of India report, the technology uses digital 3D engineering models and satellite-based positioning systems to guide construction equipment during earthwork and paving operations.

In simple terms, the system helps machines follow the road design more accurately, reducing the need for manual intervention and improving precision during construction. The technology also allows officials and contractors to monitor project progress digitally.

When Will The Public Be Able To Use It?

While the expressway was inaugurated on July 13, News18 reported that it is expected to open for public use from July 14. Once operational, the corridor is expected to offer a faster alternative to the existing Lucknow-Kanpur route and become an important addition to Uttar Pradesh's growing expressway network.