BJP Youth Leader Molests Doctor, Threatens To Shoot Her, Case Filed

A late-night emergency at a government medical college in Madhya Pradesh allegedly turned into a scene of fear after a BJP Yuva Morcha state executive member was booked for allegedly molesting a woman doctor inside the hospital and threatening to shoot her when she resisted. The incident has sparked outrage among doctors, disrupted healthcare services and prompted the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) to warn of a statewide strike if the accused is not arrested within 24 hours.

The accused, Anil Srivastava, a member of the BJP State Yuva Morcha executive committee, and his associate have been booked by Sagar police under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police say raids are underway to arrest both the accused.

According to the complaint, the incident took place in the early hours of Thursday inside Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC), Sagar, where a female patient, Lakshmi Tiwari, had been brought for emergency treatment around 2 am. Hospital staff alleged that even before the patient reached the hospital, repeated phone calls were being made regarding her treatment. During the course of treatment, two men accompanying the patient allegedly began misbehaving with the medical staff.

The woman doctor has alleged that when she objected to their behaviour, one of the accused identified as Anil Srivastava, also known as Anil Pipra attempted to touch her private parts and later threatened to shoot her once she stepped outside the hospital premises. Nursing staff members have also accused the two men of misbehaviour and intimidation during the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police Narendra Solanki confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the BJP leader and his associate. "A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the complaint of the female doctor. Considering the seriousness of the allegations, efforts are being made to arrest both accused at the earliest," he said.

The incident triggered massive protests inside the medical college. Doctors and nursing staff stopped work, blocked the main entrance of the hospital and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. The protest severely affected medical services, leaving patients and attendants stranded for several hours.

The protesting doctors alleged that although the police and hospital administration were informed immediately after the incident, the accused managed to leave the hospital before any action was taken. According to hospital staff, security personnel escorted the patient and those accompanying her outside the campus before police could intervene, after which the police allegedly left without taking any immediate action.

Medical staff said the incident has exposed serious concerns over the safety of healthcare workers, particularly women doctors working night shifts in government hospitals. "If doctors are not safe inside the hospital itself, patient care will inevitably suffer," one protesting doctor said.

Following assurances from senior police and administrative officials, the protest was temporarily called off. However, the Madhya Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) has issued a stern warning that if the accused are not arrested within 24 hours, junior doctors across the state will launch a statewide work boycott in protest.

Security has since been increased across the Bundelkhand Medical College campus as police continue their search for the accused.

When asked about the allegations, BJYM state president Shyam Tailor said, "At present, this matter is not in my knowledge. I will first ascertain the facts and only then be in a position to comment."



