'Most Slept-On Place In India,' British Traveller's Take On Madhya Pradesh Goes Viral

A British traveller has taken on an ambitious India challenge. He is visiting every state in the country and ranking them based on his own experience. Jack Heaton is, documenting the places he visits and deciding which states make it to the top of his list. He has visited seven of India's 28 states so far, and Madhya Pradesh has landed at No. 5. But his reaction to MP, particularly Indore, has got people talking.

British Traveller Calls Indore A Hidden Gem

In his latest video, Heaton arrives in Madhya Pradesh admitting that he knew very little about the state before visiting. That quickly changed. "This has to be the most slept-on place in all of India," he says at the beginning of the video.

His Madhya Pradesh trip was centred around Indore, and the city appears to have made a particularly strong impression on him. One of the first things he noticed was the cleanliness. Heaton said the city was "pretty damn clean" and noticed how seriously local residents appeared to take keeping it that way.

But it wasn't just the streets that impressed him. It was the people that surprised him. Heaton said he was repeatedly approached by friendly locals during his time in Indore. He even recalled instances where people refused to let him pay twice. And then came the food. For Heaton, this was perhaps the biggest surprise. "Hands down the best street food scene I've experienced in India yet," he says in the video.

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Heaton admitted that his experience in Madhya Pradesh was limited. He had only a few days in Indore and did not get enough time to explore the wider state. He also pointed out that Madhya Pradesh does not necessarily have the immediate visual "shock factor" of some other destinations. In his words, places such as Goa's beaches or Himachal Pradesh's mountains can make an instant impression. "I need to come back to explore more," he said.

And that may be the biggest reason MP currently sits at No. 5 rather than climbing higher. His ranking so far puts Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka ahead of Madhya Pradesh. Telangana and Tamil Nadu follow next. Heaton said he had "0 expectations" before arriving in MP. After spending a few days in Indore, he came away impressed enough to place the state fifth.

The Internet Has A Few Suggestions For Him

The video quickly sparked reactions from Indians, particularly people who felt he had only scratched the surface of Madhya Pradesh. One user told him, "You should visit more cities in Madhya Pradesh. It's indeed the most underrated state in India." Another suggested that his Karnataka experience could also change if he explored more of the state's coastline.

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And plenty of viewers are now invested in the ranking itself. One person asked, "What's your next state, bro? Seriously, your ranking of the states is pretty accurate." Another viewer said the series was making India look like an even bigger travel destination, "Your series is proving that India is the best place in the world to visit."

Heaton has already revealed the next stop in his state-by-state journey. And Punjab is up next.