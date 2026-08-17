5-Year-Old's National Anthem Leaves Anand Mahindra Wanting To Visit This State

Sometimes, it takes more than a stunning landscape or a famous tourist spot to make a place unforgettable. For Anand Mahindra, this time, it was the voice of a five-year-old.

A video of 5-year-old Wangnao Yato from Nagaland singing India's national anthem has caught the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra. The young boy's confident and soulful rendition of Jana Gana Mana at an Independence Day celebration left Mahindra impressed enough to put Nagaland right at the top of his travel bucket list.

Sharing the video on X, Mahindra wrote, "After hearing young Yato Wangnao sing the National Anthem on our 80th Independence Day, how could Nagaland not be on top of the travel bucket list today?"

Anand Mahindra Wants To Visit Nagaland

Wangnao Yato is just five years old. In the video, he can be seen standing in front of an audience during an Independence Day celebration in Nagaland and singing Jana Gana Mana.

Despite his young age, Yato appears completely at ease.

His voice is clear, his delivery is confident, and there is an innocence to the performance that seems to have made it particularly special for viewers. He may be small in stature, but his voice certainly wasn't. That is what caught Mahindra's attention.

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Social Media Couldn't Stop Praising Yato

Instead of simply praising the child's singing, Anand Mahindra connected the moment with the place Yato comes from. It was an unusual travel recommendation, but one that struck a chord online.

The comments section soon filled up with messages for the young singer. One user said Yato had sung the national anthem beautifully and went as far as suggesting that the child should receive a national award. The user also described him as "a small boy for the future of India."

Another person agreed with Mahindra's travel plans, writing that Nagaland should indeed be on everyone's travel bucket list, while giving a big salute to the "little wonder" who sang the anthem so well.

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"God bless this child. God bless Bharat," another user wrote.

For some, the video was simply an emotional moment. "Literally goosebumps!! India's future generations are going to be great!" one person commented. Another user said Nagaland's beauty is already "truly breathtaking", but added that Yato's voice had brought "a beautiful touch of patriotism" to it.

Mahindra's post also prompted people to talk about Nagaland as a travel destination. One commenter described the state as having the potential to become "a jewel in India's tourism crown."