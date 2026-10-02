Anand Mahindra Celebrates 1 Lakh Mahindra Electric Origin SUV Sales Milestone

Mahindra & Mahindra has crossed a significant milestone in its electric vehicle journey, with cumulative sales of its Born Electric (BE) range surpassing 1 lakh. The achievement was shared by Executive Chairman Anand Mahindra on X in a celebration post. It is worth mentioning that it comes less than two years after the company opened bookings for its first dedicated EVs, the BE 6 and XEV 9e, in February 2025.

In the post shared on X, Anand Mahindra said. "A milestone that we can't even pause to enjoy enough...". He added, "The torque & momentum of growth is too strong for that."

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On the opening day of bookings, Mahindra secured 30,179 reservations worth Rs 8,472 crore at ex-showroom prices. The XEV 9e accounted for 56 per cent of those initial bookings, with 73 per cent of customers opting for the top-spec Pack Three variants, a clear signal that early adopters were willing to pay for maximum range and features.

Customer deliveries began on March 20, 2025, and scaled quickly. By April 9, over 3,000 units had been handed over. By November 2025, more than 30,000 BE 6 and XEV 9e SUVs were already on Indian roads.

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The lineup expanded in November 2025 with the XEV 9S, a more affordable variant whose deliveries started in January 2026. By end-April 2026, cumulative billings of the BE 6, XEV 9e and XEV 9S had reached 65,615 units, with the XEV 9e leading at 34,369 units, followed by the BE 6 (20,108) and XEV 9S (11,138).

Momentum has only built since. The XEV 9S emerged as the strongest monthly seller, with dispatches climbing from 3,502 units in May 2026 to 4,508 in August. The XEV 9e held steady near 2,000 units a month, while the refreshed BE 6 SPORTEQ recorded 1,696 units in August after a slower July.

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This electric surge has fed directly into Mahindra's overall SUV performance. In September 2026, the company reported total auto sales of 1,14,874 units, up 15 per cent year-on-year, including exports. Domestic SUV sales stood at 64,092 units, a 14 per cent increase over September 2025.

For the July-September quarter, passenger vehicle sales reached 1,83,397 units, up 26 per cent from a year ago, while April-September domestic SUV sales grew around 20 per cent to 3,58,142 units.