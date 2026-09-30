Amitabh Bachchan Spotted Driving Mahindra EV, Owns Land Rover Defender Too

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, known for his extensive collection of luxury vehicles, was recently spotted driving a Mahindra XEV 9S outside his Mumbai residence. The 83-year-old legend, who is rarely seen behind the wheel, chose an electric SUV for this outing. The rather humble choice of vehicle is gaining attention on social media.

Celebrities Embracing Electric Mobility

The sighting comes at a time when several Bollywood personalities are increasingly adopting electric vehicles. While Amitabh Bachchan's garage includes high-performance machines like the Land Rover Defender Octa, his choice of the Mahindra XEV 9S represents a growing acceptance of Indian-made EVs among celebrities. The vehicle spotted is believed to be part of the Bachchan family's fleet. However, the information is not verified.

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Mahindra XEV 9e

Positioned as Mahindra's flagship electric SUV, the XEV 9e is built on the brand's dedicated INGLO EV platform. It offers a choice of two battery packs: a 59 kWh unit delivering up to 400 km of range, and a larger 79 kWh pack promising up to 656 km on a single charge (IDC). The top variant produces up to 230 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 kmph sprint in approximately 7.9 seconds.

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The XEV 9e features a modern, tech-laden cabin with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch central touchscreen, along with Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera and ventilated front seats. It supports DC fast charging up to 150 kW, allowing a 10-80 per cent charge in around 28 minutes. The SUV is available in multiple colour options, including Born Rising Red, Amber Ash Dune and Eclipse Black, with the one spotted appearing in a deep metallic shade.

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Amitabh Bachchan's Defender Octa

In addition to the EV, Amitabh Bachchan's family owns a Land Rover Defender Octa, the most powerful variant in the Defender lineup. Launched in India in 2025 at Rs 2.59 crore (ex-showroom), the Octa is powered by a BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid engine producing 635 hp and 750 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and features premium touches like semi-aniline leather upholstery and a centre-console mini-fridge.