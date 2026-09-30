Range Rover Sport Electric Breaks Cover With 550 HP, 609 Km Range

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has officially unveiled the Range Rover Sport Electric and opened order books for the SUV in India. As the first all-electric model in the Range Rover Sport line-up, it combines the dynamic character of the Sport badge with zero-emission mobility, targeting buyers seeking performance, luxury and electrification in a single package.

Powertrain, Performance And Range

The Range Rover Sport Electric is built on JLR's 800-volt Flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA-Flex), shared with the flagship Range Rover Electric. It uses a 118.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, identical to the larger SUV. Still, it benefits from slightly lower weight and improved aerodynamics to deliver a claimed WLTP range of 609 km, which is 9 km more than the Range Rover Electric. The battery comes with an 8-year or 1.6 lakh km standard warranty, whichever comes first.

Also Read: Skoda Price Hike: Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia And More To Get Expensive From October 1

Power is delivered through a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing up to 550 hp and 850 Nm of torque. JLR states that torque builds 50 per cent faster than in the Range Rover Electric, and the 850 Nm figure is the highest ever for a Range Rover Sport model. The SUV accelerates from 0-100 kmph in a claimed 4.5 seconds, matching the P540 V8-powered Range Rover Sport.

Charging And Underpinnings

Supporting DC fast charging at up to 350 kW, the Sport Electric can replenish its battery from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 22 minutes at a compatible high-power charger. A 10-minute top-up can add up to 220 km of range, making it suitable for long-distance touring when paired with India's growing public charging infrastructure.

Also Read: Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched In India: Takes 2.5 Seconds To Reach 100 Kmph

The body structure is 61 per cent stiffer than the internal-combustion Range Rover Sport, while the centre of gravity is 73 mm lower, aiding agility and ride control. Suspension comprises double wishbones at the front and a five-link rear setup, with air suspension, twin-valve dampers, active roll control and all-wheel steering. Braking is handled by 380 mm ventilated discs with four-piston callipers at the front and 355 mm discs at the rear.

Design, Variants And Interior

Externally, the Sport Electric closely mirrors its ICE counterpart, featuring sleek LED headlights, an aero-optimised black grille, flush door handles, blacked-out pillars and up to 22-inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic inserts. The rear retains wraparound LED tail-lights and a gloss-black trim panel with Range Rover lettering, with a black Sport badge but no explicit EV badging.

JLR is offering four variants: Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, Autobiography and First Edition. The First Edition is finished in Zadar Grey with a Satin Wrap, black contrast roof and 22-inch wheels. Customers can also specify a Black Pack and Satin Wrap for a stealthier appearance, while Autobiography buyers can access Range Rover Bespoke for extensive personalisation.

Inside, the cabin features a 13.1-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 13.7-inch digital driver display, both with EV-specific menus. Equipment includes a wireless phone charger, four-zone climate control, rear sunblinds and powered, heated and ventilated seats for front and rear passengers. The SUV retains a five-seat layout.

Also Read: Porsche Cayenne Electric India Launch Tomorrow: What We Know So Far

India Launch Timeline And Pricing

The Range Rover Sport Electric is expected to arrive in India by March 2027 as a fully imported unit. As an EV, it will not qualify for tariff concessions under the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).