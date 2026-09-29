Video: Land Rover Discovery Splits Into Half After Hitting Bull In Gujarat, 2 Dead

Shocking visuals from Gujarat have once again brought the dangers of stray cattle on highways into focus. A Range Rover Discovery travelling from Rajkot to Rajasthan was involved in a devastating crash on the Bharatmala Highway near Tharad in the early hours of September 27. The impact left the luxury SUV mangled beyond recognition, claiming the lives of two of its three occupants at the scene. The third passenger suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Ahmedabad for treatment. The accident is reported to have occurred after the SUV encountered stray cattle on the highway.

The tragedy unfolded near Malpur on the Tharad-Deesa Highway when a stray bull reportedly wandered onto the carriageway, leaving the driver with little time to react. The Range Rover Discovery struck the animal before veering into the highway divider in a crash so severe that the SUV was torn apart, with debris scattered across a wide stretch of road. Images from the scene showed an extent of damage, leaving the luxury SUV virtually unrecognisable. The vehicle involved in the crash was registered in Rajkot, while authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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As the wreckage lay scattered across the highway, locals were among the first to reach the crash site and alert the 108 emergency ambulance service. The scale of the impact left little chance for two of the three occupants, who succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The lone survivor was rushed to a nearby medical facility before being transferred to Ahmedabad for specialised treatment.

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The impact set off a devastating chain of events. After striking the stray bull, the Range Rover Discovery lost control and slammed into the highway divider with tremendous force. The crash was so severe that the SUV was ripped apart, scattering wreckage across the roadway. The scene that followed underscored the scale of the collision, with debris strewn over a large stretch of the highway.

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The crash, which reduced the luxury SUV to twisted metal, drew attention not only for its tragic toll but also for the chain of events that unfolded in a matter of seconds on an otherwise routine highway journey.