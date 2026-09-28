3 Of Family Killed, 2 Children Injured After Car Crashes Into Truck in UP

Three members of a family -- a woman, her son and daughter-in-law -- were killed, while two children sustained injuries after the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck on a national highway stretch here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place around noon near a sugar mill on the Puranpur-Khutar stretch of NH-730, about 42 km from the Pilibhit district headquarters, they said.

Circle Officer Puranpur Vidhi Bhushan Maurya said the truck driver fled the spot following the accident -- abandoning the vehicle.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and both the dumper and car have been taken into custody. The exact cause of the accident is being investigated," Maurya told PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Shefali (60), her son Tarak (35), and Sadhana Gayan (45) -- wife of her elder son Sanatan Gayan. They were residents of Shakti Farm in Sitarganj, Uttarakhand.

Sadhana's daughter Khushboo (16) suffered a serious head injury and her condition is stated to be critical.

Her son Shantanu (14) also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Police said the family was headed for Gola Gokaran Nath in Lakhimpur district to attend a naming ceremony at a relative's house. The car was travelling from Puranpur towards Khutar when the truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into it.

The collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled.

Tarak was trapped at the steering wheel and rescuers had to cut open the vehicle to extricate him. His mother sustained fatal injuries after vehicle parts pierced her head, while Sadhana was trapped between the seats, police said.

The two children were rescued from the wreckage and taken to hospital with the help of police and locals.

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