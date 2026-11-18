Three people, including an elderly couple, were killed and a student injured in two separate accidents involving motorcycles and a truck in the Shikohabad area of Firozabad district on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to police sources, a speeding truck travelling from Sirsaganj towards Firozabad hit a motorcycle carrying the couple near the Mandi Samiti on National Highway-19.

Both sustained serious injuries and were taken to the joint hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the sources said.

Circle Officer Jai Bind Gupta identified the deceased as former village head Ramveer Singh (70) and his wife Shanti Devi (65), residents of Khetra village under the Makkhanpur police station area.

Following the accident, a crowd gathered at the spot, disrupting traffic. In the ensuing traffic congestion, another motorcycle rammed into the stationary truck from behind, Gupta said.

An 18-year-old student, identified as Shivanjal, was killed in the second accident, while his companion Anurag sustained injuries, according to the officer.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, while the injured student is undergoing treatment, police sources said.

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