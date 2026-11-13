Thar Owner Fined For 1 Kmph Overspeeding At Null Island: Why E-Challan Glitches Happen, And How To Contest Them?

An interesting challan issuing incident on the Yamuna Expressway recently left social media users baffled and motorists fuming. A commuter driving on the Yamuna Expressway - the high-speed corridor between Greater Noida and Agra was slapped with a Rs 2,000 e-challan for overspeeding by just a single kilometer per hour. Yes, the driver was doing 101 kmph in a 100 kmph zone. To make matters even more absurd, the digital receipt of the challan generated by the automated traffic enforcement system listed the location of the offense as the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. While the incident triggered a wave of memes online, it has also raised serious questions among everyday car owners regarding the accuracy of automated speed cameras, official government buffer limits for speedometers, and how citizens can legally fight back against faulty digital fines without visiting a courthouse.

Why Did The E-Challan Show The Atlantic Ocean As The Location?

The most comical part of the viral Yamuna Expressway challan is that the location of the violating act is shown as the Atlantic Ocean. So, when an automated Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera or radar gun issues a ticket, it pulls GPS coordinates from its internal module to stamp the exact location on the e-challan. However, if the camera's GPS receiver loses satellite connection or suffers a software glitch, the system defaults to the coordinates of 0 degrees North, 0 degrees East.

In geographical mapping, the intersection of the Prime Meridian and the Equator sits in the international waters of the Gulf of Guinea in the tropical Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of West Africa. Tech experts jokingly refer to this fictional spot as Null Island.

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Is It Legal To Be Fined For Just 1 Kmph Over The Speed Limit?

Apart from the GPS glitch, the biggest point of anger for motorists is the zero-tolerance penalty of Rs 2,000 under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act for driving at 101 kmph in a 100 kmph zone.

In reality, automotive speedometers and radar guns are never 100 percent accurate. Factors such as tire wear, tire pressure, ambient temperature, and radar calibration angles can easily cause a 1 to 3 kmph variance. Recognizing this technical limitation, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has recently issued an advisory recommending a 20 percent tolerance margin on prescribed speed limits across Indian highways. However, a clear instruction on its implementation is still awaited.

Under this buffer rule, a driver in a 100 kmph zone should ideally only be penalized if their speed crosses 120 kmph. However, many state traffic portals and automated expressway cameras have not programmed this buffer into their software triggers, treating even a 1 kmph spike as a hard violation. These cameras are generally AI-enabled, and hence, they work as per the prescribed margins.

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How Can You Contest A Wrong E-Challan Online?

If you receive an e-challan with an impossible GPS location like the Atlantic Ocean, an incorrect number plate reading, or an unfair 1 kmph margin error, you do not have to pay the fine blindly. You can challenge it online from home within 60 days .

Visit the Official Parivahan Portal

Go to the central government's e-challan portal at echallan.parivahan.gov.in and click on the Grievance or Complaint tab at the top right corner.

Go to the central government's e-challan portal at echallan.parivahan.gov.in and click on the Grievance or Complaint tab at the top right corner. Enter Your Violation Details

Type in your e-challan number, vehicle registration number, and your registered mobile number. Once verified via OTP, select the specific challan you want to dispute.

Type in your e-challan number, vehicle registration number, and your registered mobile number. Once verified via OTP, select the specific challan you want to dispute. Highlight the Technical Error

In the description box, clearly point out the technical flaw. For instance, if the location coordinates are invalid (like 0,0 / Atlantic Ocean) or if the speed violation falls within the standard 5 percent calibration error margin, state that the radar equipment was malfunctioning at the time of capture.

In the description box, clearly point out the technical flaw. For instance, if the location coordinates are invalid (like 0,0 / Atlantic Ocean) or if the speed violation falls within the standard 5 percent calibration error margin, state that the radar equipment was malfunctioning at the time of capture. Upload Supporting Proof

Attach a clear screenshot of the faulty challan showing the wrong location, along with any dashcam footage, toll plaza timestamps, or Google Maps timeline logs you may have. Submit the form to generate a Grievance Ticket Number, which the state traffic cell is required to review and revoke if found invalid.

Tags: | Traffic Challan | E-Challan | UP Traffic Police | Road Safety

Keywords (13):

Primary: , Atlantic Ocean traffic challan

Secondary: Rs 2000 fine for 1 kmph overspeeding, how to contest wrong e-challan, speed limit tolerance India

Long-tail: Yamuna Expressway speed limit rules, why e-challan shows Atlantic Ocean location, MoRTH 5 percent speed limit buffer rule, how to dispute UP traffic challan online

Entity: Yamuna Expressway, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Parivahan Sewa, Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police, Null Island

