Mahindra Thar Owner Jumps On Bonnet After Police Seize SUV: Watch

A video from Haryana has surfaced online showing a Mahindra Thar owner creating a ruckus after police seized his SUV. The action was for allegedly lacking documents and a valid registration number plate. The footage, shared by Sonu Yadav on X, shows the owner attempting to block the vehicle and even jumping on its bonnet as officers drive it away.

What The Video Shows

In the video, cops are seen driving away a Mahindra Thar SUV. The post claims the vehicle was seized due to a lack of documents and a missing valid registration number plate, spotted during a routine inspection.

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The owner, unhappy with the situation, starts blocking the way of the vehicle and even tries to lie on its bonnet. When he can't find a grip to hold on, he jumps and asks a shared auto driver in front to block the road so the SUV cannot proceed.

The auto driver does not get involved and flees the spot with the passengers. The whole incident is being recorded by the cops sitting inside the Mahindra Thar. The owner then comes back and starts hurling abuses at the officer, before standing on the footrest of the Thar and moving along with the vehicle.

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Why Mahindra Thar Was Seized

Driving a vehicle without a valid number plate is an offence in India under Rules 50 and 51 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), read with Sections 39 and 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Without a number plate, it becomes extremely difficult for authorities to identify or keep track of vehicles. Many people who buy new cars and bikes apply for fancy registration numbers and drive on public roads without a number plate while waiting for the registration process to be completed, which is also illegal.

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Previous Similar Cases

This is not the first time a Mahindra Thar and its owner have made headlines. In the Delhi-NCR region alone, multiple cases have surfaced where the SUV is driven dangerously on public roads, creating inconvenience and putting innocent road users at risk.