Unmarked Speed Breaker Launches Scooter Into Air; Here's How The Accident Could Be Avoided

A shocking dashcam video capturing a high-impact accident at an unmarked speed breaker on the Greater Noida West Link Road has gone viral, highlighting the severe lack of road safety infrastructure in the region. The footage, shared widely on social media platforms like X by local resident groups, shows a scooter hitting an unmarked speed breaker, launching it into air. Residents and regular commuters have tagged the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and the Noida Traffic Police, demanding immediate rectification to prevent further casualties on this high-speed arterial corridor.

What Does The Greater Noida West Dashcam Video Reveal?

The viral video clip, recorded from a trailing vehicle's dash camera, shows the scooter cruising smoothly along the Greater Noida West Link Road. Without warning, the vehicle experiences a violent vertical bounce, momentarily launching its wheels off the tarmac. The pillion rider can be seen struggling to hold-on to the scooter before failling on to the ground..

Regular commuters point out that because the asphalt bump is constructed using the exact same black tar road-mix as the surrounding pavement, and lacks any white reflective paint strips or cat's-eye reflectors. Hence, it remains completely invisible under standard headlight illumination at night.

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Why Unmarked Speed Breakers Pose A Deadly Threat To Commuters

Speed breakers are designed to slow down traffic in high-risk zones, but when left unmarked, they transform into dangerous launch pads. Vehicles hitting these unexpected obstacles at speeds above 40 km/h face severe consequences, including sudden suspension failure, loss of steering control, and passenger injuries - particularly whiplash.

The threat is significantly compounded for two-wheeler riders, who can easily lose balance, fall, and sustain life-threatening head or spinal injuries upon hitting a sudden, unpainted elevation change.

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Tips for Drivers and Riders

Use Your High Beams Judiciously at Night:

In poorly lit suburban corridors like Greater Noida West, low beams might not project far enough to reveal gradual asphalt elevations. Safely flashing or shifting to your high beams on empty stretches can help catch the shadow of an upcoming bump before it is too late.

In poorly lit suburban corridors like Greater Noida West, low beams might not project far enough to reveal gradual asphalt elevations. Safely flashing or shifting to your high beams on empty stretches can help catch the shadow of an upcoming bump before it is too late. Watch the Braking Behavior of Vehicles Ahead:

Always keep a safe 3-second following distance. If the car or motorcycle in front of you suddenly slows down, brakes hard, or jolts vertically for no apparent reason, assume there is an unmarked speed breaker or pothole ahead and immediately reduce your speed.

Always keep a safe 3-second following distance. If the car or motorcycle in front of you suddenly slows down, brakes hard, or jolts vertically for no apparent reason, assume there is an unmarked speed breaker or pothole ahead and immediately reduce your speed. Stick to Moderate Speeds in New Areas:

If you are driving on a road or sector for the first time, especially at night, maintain a moderate speed below 40 km per hour. Speed breakers built by local resident welfare associations or local bodies are often unscientific and lack warning signs.

If you are driving on a road or sector for the first time, especially at night, maintain a moderate speed below 40 km per hour. Speed breakers built by local resident welfare associations or local bodies are often unscientific and lack warning signs. Never Tailgate Heavy Vehicles:

Tractors, trucks, and buses have high ground clearance and large wheels that easily roll over unpainted bumps without a violent jolt. If you tailgate them closely on a scooter or low-clearance sedan, you will have zero reaction time when the obstacle suddenly appears beneath their chassis.

What Are The Official IRC Guidelines For Speed Breakers?

According to the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) guidelines, speed breakers must follow strict scientific standards to ensure safety: