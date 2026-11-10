Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG First Drive Review: A Truly Exciting CNG SUV?

Can a CNG SUV offer more than just lower running costs? Mahindra seems keen to challenge that perception with the XUV 3XO ZNG. It takes the familiar compact SUV and pairs it with a turbocharged engine, while a twin-cylinder CNG arrangement aims to keep the boot reasonably practical. On paper, it sounds like an unusual combination for the segment. But how well does it come together on the road?

Performance: A Turbo Engine With CNG In The Mix

The XUV 3XO ZNG uses Mahindra's 1.2-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine, which develops 111 PS and 200 Nm of torque in both petrol and CNG modes. That is perhaps the most unusual part of this package. CNG versions of mass-market cars are generally bought for their lower fuel bills, and performance is often a secondary consideration. Mahindra is attempting to change that equation.

The XUV 3XO also feels fairly predictable when driven through corners. Its handling is one of the more reassuring aspects of the drive, and the brakes offer a precise response. The suspension deals with most road surfaces reasonably well at certain speeds, although the body does roll when the SUV is pushed through a change of direction. It is not particularly unsettling, but it is noticeable.

Out on the road, the engine feels capable in either mode. Switching to CNG does not take away the sense of performance, and there is enough punch for regular city driving and occasional highway runs. The claimed figures are identical in both modes, while Mahindra says the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in 4.9 seconds on CNG. The certified fuel efficiency figure is 24.7 km/kg.

There was, however, one instance during the drive that deserves attention. While waiting at a traffic signal, the engine switched off even though the start-stop function had been turned off. This happened during our first drive, so it would be premature to draw conclusions from a single occurrence. Nevertheless, it is something Mahindra should investigate.

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The powertrain is certainly the highlight here. Getting the same claimed power and torque in petrol and CNG modes gives the XUV 3XO ZNG a distinct proposition. Its real-world efficiency and long-term dependability, though, will matter just as much to buyers considering a CNG vehicle.

Design and Features: Familiar Looks, A Different Approach To Packaging

There is little to separate the ZNG visually from the regular XUV 3XO. Mahindra has carried over the SUV's existing design, including the front-end styling, LED lighting elements and overall proportions. The changes are largely underneath, where the CNG hardware has been packaged. Rather than placing the cylinders inside the luggage compartment, Mahindra has used a twin-cylinder layout beneath the boot floor. This leaves a flat loading surface and 270 litres of usable boot space. The spare wheel is mounted underneath the body, helping free up room inside. It is a more considered arrangement than the conventional CNG installation, where the cylinders can take up a substantial part of the boot.

The XUV 3XO ZNG is offered in four variants: MX Edge, REVX Edge (O), AX5 and REVX A. Equipment varies considerably across the range. The MX Edge gets a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen, wireless Android Auto, cruise control, a rear-view camera, rear AC vents and a 60:40 split rear seat.

The REVX Edge (O) adds a Skyroof, automatic headlamps and wipers, electrically foldable ORVMs and black leatherette upholstery. Move up to the AX5 and the package includes twin 26.03 cm screens, LED projector headlamps, a single-pane sunroof, dual-zone climate control and connected-car technology.

The REVX A, meanwhile, gets Dolby Atmos audio, black leatherette seats, a dual-tone roof and black-finished alloy wheels. So, while the mechanical package remains the same, buyers have a reasonable spread of equipment to choose from.

Safety is another important part of the package. All four variants come with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. More significantly, the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG has become India's first sub-compact CNG SUV to secure a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating. The SUV also gets a gas-leak detection system that can automatically switch to petrol mode if a leak is detected.

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Verdict: Performance Is The Draw, But The Details Matter

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG is an interesting addition to the CNG SUV space. Its turbocharged engine delivers good performance in both fuel modes, while the twin-cylinder arrangement addresses one of the practical concerns associated with factory-fitted CNG vehicles. It is not without shortcomings, though. Body roll is noticeable, and the unexpected engine shut-off during our drive needs to be looked into.

Prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh and go up to Rs 12.27 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. At these prices, the decision will come down to what buyers value more: the lower running costs of CNG or the familiarity of the petrol version. The XUV 3XO ZNG does make a case for choosing CNG without giving up too much performance. Whether that is enough to justify the switch will depend on actual usage and the savings buyers can achieve over time.