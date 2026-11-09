On Camera, Gurugram Cop Stops Car, Asks "Where's My Diwali Gift?"

A video shared by automotive content creator Vikas Dayal has sparked widespread discussion online after it allegedly showed a home guard on duty in Gurugram asking motorists for a "Diwali gift" during a roadside interaction. According to reports, the incident took place when Dayal was travelling with his family in a car and was stopped by the uniformed personnel. What reportedly began as a festive greeting soon turned into an uncomfortable exchange, with the official allegedly asking, "Mera Diwali gift kahan hai?" (Where is my Diwali gift?).

The incident was recorded and later shared by Dayal on his Instagram account. In the video, the family can reportedly be seen offering to make a digital payment via UPI, an offer that was declined. Reports claim the personnel then began looking inside the vehicle for gifts and repeatedly asked about items being carried in the car.

When the family eventually offered an item of their choice as a festive gesture, the offer was allegedly refused, with the official instead continuing to ask for something "better" from among the items inside the vehicle.

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The video quickly gained traction on social media platforms, drawing criticism from users and raising questions about the conduct of personnel deployed on traffic and security duties during the festive season.

Following the video's circulation, reports suggest that the Gurugram Police initiated a probe into the matter, and disciplinary action was taken against the home guard involved.

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While the viral clip has generated significant public interest, it is important to note that the video's contents are based on what is visible in the recording and accounts published by news organisations. Details surrounding the interaction have not been independently verified by NDTV AutoMate.

The incident serves as a reminder that even routine roadside interactions can quickly come under public scrutiny in an era where dashboard cameras and smartphones frequently capture real-world encounters.