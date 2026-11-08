Delivery Agent Wins Hearts Online After Fixing Rangoli He Accidentally Ruined, Internet Calls It "Sweet"

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated by bursting firecrackers, sharing sweets, and decorating homes. Devotees make colorful patterns at the doorstep, traditionally known as rangolis. A recent incident related to rangoli has gone on social media. It was about a daily delivery worker, who accidentally disturbed the artwork. But what he did next won hearts.

The incident came to light when a resident named Drashti noticed that the rangoli she made looked a bit odd. When she checked her home CCTV footage, she found what had happened.

That day, the delivery worker arrived to drop off a package. When he turned around to leave, he stepped right over the edge of the colourful pattern, messing it up.

But he didn't leave it there. He made sure to fix it.

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"Turns out, the Flipkart delivery guy had accidentally stepped on my rangoli while delivering my order. But instead of leaving it as it was, he took the time to carefully fix it. He even seemed to be making sure every little detail was right," the caption of the video read.

"I honestly wasn't expecting such a thoughtful gesture, had spent so much time making that rangoli, and seeing someone take the time to put it back together without being asked meant a lot.

Whoever you are, thank you for making my day a little brighter."

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

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The video quickly grabbed attention across social media platforms, with users flooding the comments section praising the delivery agent.

"The poor fellow might be scared; what if customers complain about him? Considering what these guys need to face daily, this is a possibility," one user wrote in the comments section.

"It was so sweet of him... Taking out time to do this, and the next customer might have shouted at him for being late," another user wrote.

"He knows how beautifully these rangolis are made and when it accidentally got ruined, he simply tried his best to fix the design. Thanks to the owner for posting this, your effort to highlight his thoughtful gesture is much appreciated," a third user noted.