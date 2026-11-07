Renault Top Official Hands Over First Duster Hybrid As Deliveries Begin On Diwali

Renault India has started customer deliveries of the Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160, nearly three weeks after launching the SUV on October 17. The first handover took place at the company's newly inaugurated showroom in HITEC City, Hyderabad, with a top Renault official personally handing over the keys to the first customer.

The timing is fitting; deliveries have begun around Diwali, and Hyderabad is among the Indian markets recording the highest bookings for the petrol-electric Duster. The hybrid also becomes the first Renault vehicle sold in India to use the company's E-Tech self-charging powertrain.

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Renault India's Statement

"We are proud to have delivered on that promise, and we begin handing over the Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 to our customers around Diwali," said a Renault India official during the handover ceremony.

The delivery commencement coincides with Renault's plans to modernise its dealership network in India. The manufacturer intends to convert all 73 showrooms in its 24 popular cities to the new retail format by July 2027, with 30 outlets already receiving the revised showroom treatment.

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Renault Duster Hybrid: Pricing, Variants

The Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 is available in Evolution, Techno and Emotion variants. Prices start at Rs 16.99 lakh for the Evolution and rise to Rs 19.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-spec Emotion.

The introductory prices are applicable to vehicles delivered until December 31, 2026. Customers who purchased the Renault R-Pass receive priority allocation, while regular bookings are available for Rs 21,000.

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Renault Duster Hybrid: Powertrain

The hybrid powertrain uses a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, two electric motors, and a 1.4 kWh lithium-ion battery. The combined output stands at 160 PS, while the electric traction motor develops 208 Nm of torque.

A multimode automatic transmission manages power delivery, and Renault claims acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.6 seconds. The battery receives electricity from regenerative braking and the petrol engine, so external charging is unnecessary.