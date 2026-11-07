Ducati DesertX V2 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch

Ducati has opened bookings for the new DesertX V2 in India before the updated adventure motorcycle is officially launched here. The Italian brand announced the development through its social media channels, with the bike expected to arrive in showrooms in the coming weeks.

The new DesertX V2 was unveiled for international markets at EICMA 2026, and Ducati India has now started accepting bookings ahead of its local debut. While the company has not revealed the India-specific price or launch date, it is expected to be priced around Rs 19-20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ducati DesertX V2

The second-generation DesertX V2 is built around Ducati's new 890cc, 90-degree V2 engine and monocoque frame. Compared with the 937cc liquid-cooled Testastretta 11-degree-powered predecessor, the new 890cc V2 offers longer service intervals and improved off-road capability, thanks to platform updates throughout the bike.

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The 890cc V2 engine produces 110.3 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 92 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, with a claimed generous torque curve. The 6-speed gearbox ratios remain the same as the outgoing model.

Rally Variant

Like the first generation, the standard DesertX V2 is joined by the DesertX Rally, an up-spec ADV that adds key off-road-focused hardware. The Bologna-based company claims the bike was developed with feedback and information gleaned while competing in various off-road events.

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The biggest upgrade the DesertX V2 Rally offers over the standard model is its professional-grade KYB suspension. The fully adjustable front fork is 2mm larger at 48mm, featuring a closed-cartridge design usually reserved for high-end MX and enduro bikes, plus Kashima and DLC coatings.

The fork increases front-wheel travel from 231 mm to 249 mm, while the taller, fully adjustable rear monoshock raises rear wheel travel from 220 mm inches to 9.4 inches. The taller suspension does raise seat height from 34.6 inches to 238 mm, though a lower seat option brings it back to 878 mm.

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Ducati DesertX V2: Hardware, Electronics

Ducati has also swapped the cross-spoke tubeless wheels for lighter Excel Takasago centre-spoked tubeless rims, which are said to offer greater strength off-road. The rear 36-spoke rim is narrower than the base model, which should make the bike more agile on trails.

The Rally edition retains the same monocoque platform, designed for better off-road control and precision. The upgrades don't add any heft to the bike either; it still weighs 209 kg wet without fuel.

The electronics are the same, too, including the 5-inch TFT display and cruise control. Rider aids include riding modes, power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and engine brake control, with a bidirectional quickshifter to round out the package.