Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Delisted From India Website

Volkswagen has quietly removed the Tiguan R-Line from its official India website, suggesting that the premium mid-size SUV may have been discontinued. The company has not issued a formal statement on the development, but the delisting has left the Taigun and Tayron as the only SUVs currently listed on Volkswagen India's website.

The Tiguan R-Line was launched in India in April 2025 and was imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Its last recorded ex-showroom price was Rs 47.11 lakh, and the SUV was positioned as Volkswagen's flagship offering in the country.

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Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

The Tiguan R-Line was a 5-seater premium mid-size SUV, powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that developed 201 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine was mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission, with Volkswagen's 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system offered as standard.

The SUV was sold in a single, fully loaded variant and was positioned as a sportier, more premium alternative to the standard Tiguan that was sold in India earlier.

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Sold alongside the Tiguan R-Line was the slightly larger and more practical Tayron R-Line, offering flexibility of three-row seating. The Tayron R-Line is priced at Rs 47.74 lakh (ex-showroom), which is around the same price tag as the Tiguan R-Line.

Unlike the Tiguan, the Tayron is a locally assembled model, brought into the country via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and assembled at Volkswagen's facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This allows Volkswagen to offer it in multiple variants, including the Tayron Life, a 5-seater version of the 7-seater Tayron with more space in the second row and a larger boot.

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The Tayron Life is priced at Rs 41.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a more accessible entry point into Volkswagen's premium SUV range.

Volkswagen's SUV Line-up Now

With the Tiguan R-Line discontinued, Volkswagen's SUV portfolio for the Indian market has come down to two models, the Taigun and the Tayron. The Taigun is the more affordable mass-market offering, while the Tayron is for buyers with aspirations to own a larger and more premium mid-size SUV with a dash of performance and a host of features and technology.