Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Teased Ahead Of Launch In India

Volkswagen India has released the first official teaser of the Virtus facelift, giving a clearer look at the sedan's exterior ahead of launch. The teaser confirms a sharper front end, revised lighting and sportier GT-focused details, while keeping the cabin and full specification list under wraps.

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift: Design

The most noticeable changes are at the front. The Virtus retains its slim headlamp layout, with LED daytime running lights outlining the lighting units and a narrow upper grille connecting them. A prominent Volkswagen emblem sits in the centre, with a red GT badge on one side.

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The bumper gets a more aggressive appearance, featuring a wide lower intake with geometric detailing. The outer sections have sculpted surrounds and horizontal elements, giving the facelift a more pronounced sporting character. The redesigned bumper also appears to do away with separate front fog lamps, with horizontal inserts occupying the outer sections instead.

Notably, the Virtus facelift skips the connected LED DRL trend. The teaser confirms separate daytime running lights within the headlamps, with a conventional grille linking the two sides.

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Volkswagen Virtus Facelift GT

The blue exterior finish contrasts with dark alloy wheels and black mirror housings. Close-up shots reveal an angular alloy wheel design, while the familiar shoulder line, conventional door handles, and sloping roofline continue.

A GT badge on the front fender reinforces the identity of the car shown, though the complete variant line-up remains unannounced. An overhead shot also reveals a single-pane sunroof and shark-fin antenna.

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At the rear, the Virtus features distinctive red LED lighting elements within split tail lamp assemblies. The lamps extend onto the boot lid, while a dark horizontal section visually links the two sides. A boot-mounted lip spoiler adds to the GT's sporty appearance.

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift: Interior

Volkswagen has kept the cabin out of view for now. Expected upgrades include refreshed upholstery and interior trim, along with a possible larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The existing 10.1-inch touchscreen could continue with updated software, while a 360-degree camera is also among the anticipated additions. These features await official confirmation.

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Volkswagen Virtus Facelift: Powertrain

The facelift is expected to retain the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines. The smaller engine produces 115 hp and 178 Nm, while the larger unit delivers 150 hp and 250 Nm.

A key mechanical update is a new eight-speed torque-converter automatic for the 1.0 TSI, replacing the existing six-speed automatic. The seven-speed DSG is expected to continue with the 1.5 TSI. Final specifications, transmission combinations, and prices should become clearer as Volkswagen releases further details ahead of launch.

Volkswagen has not announced a launch date. However, with the latest teaser out, the Virtus facelift could be unveiled in mid-November.