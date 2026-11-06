BYD Yangwang U9 Becomes First Production Car To Break 500 Kmph Barrier: Watch

BYD's Yangwang U9 Xtreme has set a new world speed record for production vehicles, reaching 503.17 km/h during a high-speed challenge. The feat was achieved on a closed section of the E11 highway in Abu Dhabi. The achievement, recognised by the FIA and Guinness World Records, makes the U9 Xtreme the first production car to officially surpass the 500 km/h threshold.

How The Record Was Set

The record-breaking run took place on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road (E11) in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra Region. Professional racing driver Marc Basseng was behind the wheel, reaching 503.17 km/h on a specially secured section of the highway.

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The new record represents an improvement of 6.95 km/h over the vehicle's previous benchmark of 496.22 km/h, set in September 2025 at the ATP Papenburg testing facility in Germany. At 503.17 km/h, the vehicle covers nearly 140 metres every second.

Unlike previous tests conducted on closed professional proving grounds, this attempt took place in a real-world road environment, forcing the vehicle to contend with high ambient temperatures, crosswinds and desert dust.

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BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme: Powertrain

The U9 Xtreme is built on a 1,200V high-voltage platform and is powered by four electric motors capable of reaching speeds of 30,000 rpm. The combined output is 2,220 kW (2,977 hp), with the FIA citing a figure of more than 3,000 hp.

To ensure safety and stability at such speeds, the vehicle's tyres, braking systems, cooling architecture and body control systems have been specifically optimised for ultra-high-speed operation.

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BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme: Track Record

The U9 Xtreme has been steadily building its reputation as a performance powerhouse. In August 2025, it lapped the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 6 minutes and 59.157 seconds, becoming the first mass-produced electric supercar to break the seven-minute barrier.

The car features extensive aero upgrades, including a large carbon front splitter, rear diffuser, dual-channel hood, and a tall swan-neck rear spoiler. Its torque vectoring system adjusts up to 100 times per second, delivering 1,200 hp per ton.

BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme: Production

Production of the Yangwang U9 Xtreme is limited, with BYD confirming that no more than 30 units will be manufactured globally.