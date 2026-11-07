Mahindra Confirms Three New Launches By June 2027

Mahindra has confirmed that it will bring three new models to India by June 2027. While the company has not named every product, the line-up is expected to include the Scorpio Lifestyler pickup, the production version of the Vision S concept, and the BE 07 electric SUV.

The confirmation came during Mahindra's Q2 FY27 results media briefing. "We have five big launches that we're expecting in the first half of 2027," said Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sector) at Mahindra.

Mahindra's Plan

Mahindra's launch plan includes one new product on the NU_IQ platform, one all-new battery-electric vehicle, the Lifestyler, one refresh, and one new light commercial vehicle.

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The first NU_IQ-based model is expected to be the production version of the Vision S concept, which was revealed in August 2025. Mahindra has said its NU_IQ-based SUVs will enter production from 2027, with the platform supporting petrol, diesel, hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

Mahindra Vision S

Camouflaged test mules of the upcoming sub-4-metre SUV have been spotted several times, revealing a boxy silhouette, short front and rear overhangs, flush door handles, a panoramic sunroof and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

The interior is expected to feature an XUV 7XO-like two-spoke steering wheel and a touchscreen similar to the 10.25-inch unit found in the Thar line-up. The Vision S is likely to sit above the XUV 3XO in Mahindra's line-up.

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Mahindra BE 07

The all-new electric SUV is most likely the BE 07, which will sit above the BE 6 as the second model under Mahindra's 'BE' sub-brand. Spy shots of test mules have revealed a triple-screen dashboard, while the EV could also come with a glass roof with illuminated elements, multi-colour ambient lighting, a dashcam, Level 2 ADAS, and a 5-seat configuration.

The BE 07 will be based on the INGLO platform that currently underpins the BE 6, XEV 9e and XEV 9S. It is likely to get the BE 6's 59kWh and 79kWh battery packs and rival the Tata Harrier EV, Vinfast VF7 and BYD Atto 3.

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Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler

The Scorpio Lifestyler is Mahindra's lifestyle pickup truck, based on the 2023 Global Pik Up concept. Unveiled in August 2026, it is underpinned by the same body-on-frame chassis as the Scorpio N SUV.

Mahindra has confirmed that its prices will start below Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom), with the launch expected by June 2027. The pickup could get the Scorpio N's 175hp 2.2-litre diesel and 203hp 2.0-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engines, with 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission options, along with four-wheel drive.

Capacity Expansion

Mahindra is also adding production capacity to meet demand for its SUVs. The brand's combined monthly SUV and EV capacity stood at around 68,000 units at the end of September 2026. This is set to go up to 82,000 units by the end of FY27, with 70,000 units for ICE SUVs and 12,000 units for EVs.