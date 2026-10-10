Volkswagen ID.Tiguan Breaks Cover With Up To 600 Km Range

Volkswagen has unveiled the all-electric ID. Tiguan for Europe, with a launch planned for early 2027. The SUV is set to replace the ID.4 and ID.5 in the company's electric line-up, while petrol, diesel and hybrid versions of the Tiguan will continue to be sold alongside it. Volkswagen claims a WLTP range of up to 600 km, depending on the chosen battery and drivetrain.

Built on the MEB+ platform, the ID. Tiguan adopts Volkswagen's "Pure Positive" design language. The company describes its shape as more traditionally SUV-like than the crossover form of the ID.4 and ID.5.

Also Read: Tata Sierra Owner Walks Away Unhurt After Container Falls On SUV: Video

Volkswagen ID.Tiguan: Design

At the front, LED headlamps, connected daytime running lights and an illuminated Volkswagen badge sit within a black trim panel. The bumper features air curtains at the sides, lower-mounted fog lamps and a trapezoidal central intake. Black cladding continues around the wheel arches and lower body, while the profile includes pull-type door handles and aero-optimised alloy wheels. At the rear, wraparound LED tail-lamps flank an illuminated badge. Volkswagen lists 534 litres of boot space and a 32-litre front storage compartment.

Volkswagen ID.Tiguan: Battery, Drivetrainq

The electric SUV will be offered with 58 kWh and 77 kWh battery options. The 58 kWh version pairs with a rear-mounted motor producing 190 hp. The larger battery is available with rear-wheel drive, delivering 286 hp, or all-wheel drive, with 299 hp. Volkswagen has not yet published a separate range figure for each configuration, and the maximum 600 km claim applies to the line-up rather than every version. The company also quotes a maximum towing capacity of two tonnes. Charging speeds and charging times have not been announced.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Buys BMW i7, Becomes Second Electric Car In Convoy After Hummer EV

Volkswagen ID.Tiguan: Cabin

The cabin features a layered dashboard with a 15-inch central infotainment display, a 10-inch driver's screen and a 12-inch passenger display. Volkswagen has retained physical buttons for the climate controls, alongside a two-spoke steering wheel with physical controls.

Depending on trim, equipment will include powered front seats with memory, ventilation and massage functions, a Harman Kardon sound system, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, connected-car services and driver-assistance systems. Vehicle-to-load functionality is also listed.

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched In India At Rs 36.51 Lakh

The ID. Tiguan will be sold in four trims: Trend, Life, Style and R-Line. Volkswagen has not announced pricing or confirmed plans for other markets.