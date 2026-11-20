Volkswagen has revealed the 2027 T-Roc R, the first model from its R performance division to use 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. With 333 hp on tap, it becomes the most powerful Volkswagen SUV currently on sale in Europe. This follows the launch of the second-gen T-Roc.

Volkswagen T-Roc R: Powertrain

The T-Roc R is powered by a newly developed 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine from Volkswagen's EA888 evo5 family. It produces 333 hp and 420 Nm, and is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system, a first for an R-badged Volkswagen.

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The 48V setup drives an electric compressor that helps build torque at lower engine speeds. It also enables stronger energy recuperation under braking and allows the engine to switch off while coasting to save fuel.

Power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox and Volkswagen's 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system. With launch control as standard, the T-Roc R claims a 0-100 kmph time of five seconds, while its top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.

Volkswagen claims a combined fuel economy of up to 12.7 kmpl. The engine can also briefly rev to 3,000 rpm on start-up, and the exhaust produces a motorsport-inspired 'backfire sound' as revs fall.

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Volkswagen T-Roc R: Chassis, Driving modes

The T-Roc R's 4MOTION system gets R-Performance torque vectoring, built around a rear torque splitter. It can vary drive between the front and rear axles, and independently between the two rear wheels, helping the SUV remain stable when grip levels differ across the road surface.

Adaptive DCC suspension and progressive steering are standard. The steering is tuned to respond more quickly at low speeds while offering greater precision at higher speeds.

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An 'R' button on the steering wheel activates Race mode, setting the suspension, torque splitter, steering and all-wheel-drive system to their sportiest calibration. The SUV also offers Special and Drift modes, the former tuned for the Nurburgring Nordschleife, the latter intended for closed-track use.

Volkswagen T-Roc R: Design, Features

Visually, the T-Roc R gets R-specific front bumper elements, a rear diffuser and a four-pipe sports exhaust. An optional lighter titanium exhaust from Akrapovic is also available.

The SUV rides on 19-inch Zandvoort alloy wheels as standard, with 20-inch Warmenau forged wheels offered as an option. Brake calipers are finished in blue, while gloss-black trim completes the exterior.

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Inside, the T-Roc R gets sill plates with blue R logos, sports seats with an R-specific pattern and contrasting blue stitching, plus an R-Performance steering wheel with paddle shifters and the R button. The digital driver's display adds a revised rev counter, gear-change recommendations, a GPS lap timer, an accelerometer and an all-wheel-drive torque distribution readout.

Indian Context

The T-Roc nameplate is not new to India. Volkswagen sold the first-generation T-Roc here as a CBU in 2020, but the company has not announced plans to bring the new T-Roc R to the Indian market.