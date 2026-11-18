Volkswagen India will launch the Virtus facelift on December 11, 2026. This will be the first mid-life update for the mid-size sedan since its India debut in 2022, and Volkswagen has already revealed the updated car's exterior ahead of the launch.

The changes are visible mostly at the front. The new bumper houses LED fog lamps and a diamond-patterned lower air intake, while the grille has been lightly reworked. The car also gets new 16-inch gloss-black alloy wheels, though the red GT badges remain.

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift: Features

A camera pod on the front bumper and the presence of front parking sensors suggest that Volkswagen may introduce a 360-degree camera system on the facelift. The front fender badges seen on the current Virtus have also moved to the front doors.

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Inside, the cabin layout is expected to remain broadly similar, with new upholstery and trim materials. The bigger changes could come in the form of a 10.25-inch digital driver's display and an updated interface for the existing 10.1-inch infotainment screen, along with an AI voice assistant. These features were earlier seen on the Taigun facelift.

Another practical addition could be a variable geometry compressor for the air-conditioning system, aimed at improving cooling performance, an update that should matter in Indian summer conditions.

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Volkswagen Virtus Facelift: Powertrain

Mechanically, the Virtus facelift is expected to retain its familiar 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engines. The 1.5-litre unit will continue with the 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

The 1.0-litre engine, however, could get a new 8-speed torque-converter automatic. The existing 6-speed manual transmission is expected to continue alongside it.

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Volkswagen Virtus Facelift: Price

The Virtus facelift is likely to cost more than the current model, which is priced between Rs 10.71 lakh and Rs 19.20 lakh. Once launched, it will continue to compete with the Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna and the Honda City. All three rivals received facelifts earlier this year.