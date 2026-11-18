Hyundai has taken the wraps off the Neira, a seven-seater electric MPV for Indonesia. It is unmistakably a close cousin of the Kia Carens Clavis EV sold in India. The model will make its public pre-booking debut at the GAIKINDO Auto Week 2026, scheduled from November 20 to 29.

The Neira is Hyundai's first locally manufactured seven-seater electric SUV for Indonesia. It was first shown in prototype form at the 2026 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), and the production-ready version now appears set to expand Hyundai's electric line-up in the country.

Hyundai Neira EV: Design

At a glance, the Neira follows the same basic recipe as the Carens Clavis EV: a long roofline, generous glass area, upright stance and a three-row cabin. The differences are largely confined to the styling details that give it a Hyundai identity.

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The front end gets a closed-off fascia, a connected LED light bar and vertically stacked lighting elements. A redesigned bumper with prominent silver cladding adds a bit more visual bulk. Along the sides, Hyundai has fitted dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome door handles, revised cladding and roof rails.

At the back, vertically oriented LED tail lamps are linked by a slim light bar. A reworked bumper and Hyundai badging complete the visual separation from the Kia.

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Hyundai Neira EV: Interior

Step inside, and the connection to the Carens Clavis EV becomes even clearer. The dashboard layout is nearly identical, with twin 12.3-inch displays, a dedicated climate-control panel and a floating centre console.

Hyundai has added its four-dot steering wheel design and black upholstery, but the overall cabin architecture remains familiar. The prototype displayed at GIIAS came with seven seats, along with easier access to the third row.

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Feature highlights include Hyundai Bluelink connected-car technology and a Blind-spot View Monitor that projects blind-spot camera feeds onto the instrument cluster. Hyundai also says the Neira will offer higher ground clearance to deal with varied road conditions.

Expected Powertrain

Hyundai has not yet revealed the Neira's battery capacity, motor output, or driving range. Given how closely it mirrors the Kia Carens Clavis EV, though, the Indonesian model could share its electric underpinnings.

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In India, the Carens Clavis EV is offered with 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs. The electric motor produces up to 171 bhp and 255 Nm of torque, while the larger pack delivers a claimed MIDC range of up to 490 km. Both variants support 100kW DC fast charging. Hyundai has not confirmed whether the Neira will receive the same battery and motor combinations.