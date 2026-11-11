New Hyundai Creta Spy Shots Reveal Interior Updates, Tech; Check Details

The new Hyundai Creta (codenamed SX3) has been spied testing in India. The camouflaged test mule hid the exterior well but gave the first look at its interior. Based on the pictures, the cabin looks similar to the one spotted in South Korea in February 2026, revealing a completely redesigned dashboard with a larger infotainment screen, a slim digital driver's display, and a new steering wheel.

The next-gen Creta is expected to launch by mid-2027, and the latest spy shots suggest it will be a significant step up from the current model in terms of technology and comfort.

New Hyundai Creta: Interior

The latest spy shots hint that the next-gen Hyundai Creta could get the Pleos Connect infotainment system, featuring a large touchscreen and a slim digital driver's display. This would make it the first among the newer Hyundai-Kia models to move away from the connected display setup seen on the new-generation Kia Seltos, new-gen Hyundai Venue and facelifted Verna, where the infotainment touchscreen and driver's display are housed in a single integrated unit.

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Interestingly, the driver's display on the spied Creta appears to be positioned higher on the dashboard like a head-up display (HUD), than a conventional instrument cluster.

The 2027 Creta will also get an all-new steering wheel design, not seen on any Hyundai model so far, featuring the brand's Morse Code logo that represents the letter 'H'. The steering wheel appears to feature touch-enabled buttons, along with two physical scroll wheels.

The cabin seems to retain the current Creta's off-white and black colour scheme, which is also seen on the seats. The spy shots also reveal a floating centre console with two cupholders and an extended section that forms the front centre armrest.

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New Hyundai Creta: Platform, Powertrain

The 2027 Hyundai Creta will be based on the K3 platform, which also underpins the Kia Seltos. This will make it larger than the current model, freeing up more space in the cabin.

Hyundai is also working on a strong-hybrid powertrain for the Creta, which will also be shared with the Kia Seltos. The hybrid system will be based on the existing 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine.

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The current Creta's engine options are also expected to continue, including the 115hp 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 160hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 116hp 1.5-litre diesel. The manual and automatic gearbox options are likely to be retained as well.

New Hyundai Creta: Rivals

The 2027 Hyundai Creta is expected to command a premium over the current model, which is priced between Rs 10.79 lakh and Rs 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India), including the Creta N Line.

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It will continue to rival the Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Nissan Tekton, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. The addition of a strong-hybrid powertrain will also put it up against hybrid SUVs such as the Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and Renault Duster.