Tej Pratap Yadav Rides Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, Calls It "Favourite Bike": Watch

Tej Pratap Yadav has shared a video via his Instagram account riding a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R through the streets of Patna. In the post, he called this bike his "favourite bike" in a social media post that has since caught attention online. The RJD leader shared a video of himself on the green supersport, describing the experience as a return to a machine he has long enjoyed.

"MY FAVORITE BIKE, MY STYLE, MY SWAG!" Yadav wrote in the caption. "Today, after a very long time, I finally got the chance to ride my favorite bike again. The moment I hit the streets of Patna, I felt a completely different level of excitement, passion, and happiness. It felt like I wasn't just riding on the roads, but talking to the sky and flying with freedom!"

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a supersport motorcycle designed for enthusiasts who crave high speed and top-tier performance. It is equipped with a 636 cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine that delivers 127 hp.

Developed with track-focused riding in mind, the bike features a quickshifter for rapid and seamless gear changes. Braking duties are handled by 310 mm dual semi-floating discs at the front and a 220 mm single disc at the rear, ensuring strong, stable and heat-resistant stopping power while minimising the risk of skidding.

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Kawasaki ZX-6R: Features

The motorcycle also offers four riding modes: Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider, allowing riders to adapt performance to different conditions. Riders also get three levels of traction control, dual-channel ABS supported by Kawasaki's Intelligent Braking System, and a 4.3-inch TFT console with Bluetooth connectivity.

These features add safety and convenience, particularly for those who may not always be on a racetrack. The Ninja ZX-6R is priced at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, with on-road prices varying by city.

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Tej Pratap Yadav's Kawasaki Ninja

For Tej Pratap Yadav, the Ninja ZX-6R is more than just a machine, it's a reflection of his personality. "Riding my favorite bike on the streets of Patna is a feeling like no other! It brought back beautiful old memories and filled my heart with pure joy and peace," he wrote.

"Biking is not just my hobby, it's my passion, my freedom, and my attitude! My own style, my own swag, and my own identity!" he added.