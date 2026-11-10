"That's Ronaldo's House": Indian Mariner's Portugal Video Goes Viral

A video filmed by an Indian mariner during a trip to Portugal is generating buzz online after he claimed it shows Cristiano Ronaldo's seaside home in Madeira. The footage has drawn thousands of views from curious fans eager to catch a glimpse of the football star's property.

The video was shared by Sahil Akram, a mariner from Dehradun who travels to different countries by sea. During a recent voyage to Portugal, he filmed a scenic stretch of coastline where a distinctive seaside villa can be seen among lush greenery.

At the beginning of the video, Akram tells viewers that he is about to show Ronaldo's house. He then pans the camera across the shoreline, revealing a cluster of homes nestled among trees. According to him, one of those properties belongs to the football legend.

Watch the video here:

Filming from his ship, Akram says he was told that the orange-coloured house visible in the distance belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo. For many fans, even a brief glimpse of the star's residence was enough to spark excitement.

The video has attracted considerable attention online. In the comments section, Akram identified the location as Funchal, Madeira, and claimed that the villa belongs to Ronaldo. Many users reacted enthusiastically, with one describing the footballer as the "Greatest of All Time".