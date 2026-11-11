Kite, Drone Or Alien? Viral Video Of Jellyfish-Like Object Baffles Internet

A video of a jellyfish-like object with tentacle-like extension is gaining significant traction on social media. The video was recorded by Sara Jane Osborn in skies above Anchorage, in Alaska. Osborn told news outlets that she recorded the clip in June this year while taking pictures of a rainbow that had appeared in the area. The video has sparked a debate on social media, with some users claiming it's an unidentified flying object (UFO) and others saying it's a type of kite that's common in the area.

The video is attracting attention online because the object was travelling in the direction of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), a US military installation. However, its precise location and any connection to military activity remain unverified.

Osborn said she and her husband were driving along Sixth Avenue in Anchorage and she started taking photographs of the rainbow. Noticing her enthusiasm, her husband pulled over into an empty space to allow her to take the photos.

But soon, the unusual object caught her attention. Osborn initially thought it's a mosquito, but when she looked beyond her phone, she saw it was farther away and had black-and-silver appearance.

She also claimed that the tentacle-like extensions moved independently.

NDTV cannot independently verify the claims made in the video.

The video has now started a debate among users on X. Some of them are ruling out the possibility of a living being or a UFO and say it's a kite.

"I have seen this exact kite. I had the same initial reaction. Then I got close and I saw a person holding a string up to it," commented one user.

"I still believe it's a kite. I want to believe it's real. It could be a kite that someone purposely colored brown/black," said another.

Some users said it's an AI-generated video, but the claim was debunked by Osborn.

Some users were convinced that the object looks like an alien.

"This was clearly a being from another dimension visiting us," said one user. "How could one launch and fly a kite over a forest?" questioned another.

"Maybe it's a drone-type thing," said a third user.

For now, the object remains unidentified but the debate is raging on.