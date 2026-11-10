24 Hours On A Houseboat: What A Floating Holiday In Kerala's Backwaters Looks Like

A houseboat stay is one of the experiences that makes Kerala's backwaters worth exploring. Travel vlogger Sara recently gave viewers a glimpse of what spending 24 hours aboard one looks like. The video captured the slower side of travel in Kerala, where the journey is as much about soaking in the surroundings as it is about the stay itself.

The video begins with Sara introducing the experience from inside the houseboat, which featured a curved ceiling made of woven thatch and a spacious seating area overlooking the water. The tour then offered a peek inside the bedroom, which comes with a large double bed, crisp white linen, colourful cushions and warm lighting. Large windows allow guests to wake up to views of the backwaters, with lush greenery and coconut trees in the background.

One of the highlights of the stay is undoubtedly the open seating area cluttered with wooden chairs and tables facing the water. Sara is also seen enjoying the views from the deck of the houseboat. Watch the video here.

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The video has since gone viral on Instagram, with many sharing their own experience while others expressed their desire to rent a similar houseboat stay in Kerala. One user wrote, "Best experience of my damn life."

Another added, "This looks amazing! Def on our bucket list."

Someone else commented, "Holy smokes that looks incredible!"

A viewer shared, "I'm so sad we didn't have time to do this! Definitely adding it to the list for next time. I feel like we only scratched the surface of things to see there."

Also Read: Like Nimrat Kaur, Enjoy A Shikara Boat Ride On Your Next Trip To Kashmir. Watch Video

If you are also looking to swap busy sightseeing schedules for a more laid-back holiday, spending a day aboard a traditional Kerala houseboat could make for a memorable getaway.

