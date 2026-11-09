Rape Complaint vs Extortion Claim: Twist In Kochi Doctor Assault Case

Prominent Kochi doctor Johnson K Varghese has approached the Ernakulam Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail, claiming that the rape complaint against him was fabricated as part of a Rs 3 crore extortion conspiracy.

The doctor, who has been evading arrest, has denied sexually assaulting a 50-year-old woman at a hotel near Kochi's Infopark on October 10. In his bail petition, he maintains that the complainant was a long-time patient with whom he shared a close friendship.

READ | Twist In Kochi Assault Case, Doctor Who Was Thrashed Charged With Rape

In a counterclaim, Varghese has accused an actor, who is a relative of the complainant, of luring him to a flat in Kochi's Kadavanthra area on the pretext of providing emergency medical assistance.

According to the petition, the actor and 12 of her associates were waiting at the flat, where they tied him up, physically assaulted him, stripped him naked and recorded compromising visuals.

READ | Videos Of Women Found On Doctor's Phone Who Accused Kerala Actor Of Assault

The doctor claims the group demanded Rs 3 crore, threatening to release the visuals if he failed to pay.

He has further claimed to possess WhatsApp messages showing that the actor had demanded money even before the incident at the flat.

Varghese maintains that the sexual assault complaint was filed in retaliation after he refused to pay the money and initiated legal action against the group.

READ | Actors Lure Doctor To Kochi Home, Thrash Him, Steal Phone, Watch Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh

The Infopark police have registered a sexual assault case against the doctor based on the woman's complaint. His counterclaims remain unverified, and the court is expected to consider his anticipatory bail application in the coming days.

Actors Athulya Chandran and Bibin Perumpally, who were earlier arrested in connection with the doctor's assault case were produced before the Kochi magistrate court on Monday. The district magistrate court granted two days of police custody for them.

