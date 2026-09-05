In Major Crackdown, 330 Detained In Assam For Fraud, Extortion, Impersonation

In a major crackdown, Assam Police have detained around 330 alleged fraudsters, impersonators, extortionists and middlemen from across the state.

The operation began around 3 am on Saturday and was still underway when Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh addressed the media at the police headquarters in Guwahati.

Police had been collecting intelligence on scammers cheating people, posing as police or government officials and demanding money by threatening victims.

According to Singh, some suspects were also allegedly approaching people involved in police cases and offering to settle the matters for money.

Police teams used technical inputs, including information linked to mobile phones and digital communication platforms, to trace several of the suspects.

The DGP said investigators had also found indications of organised groups operating in the state. Some of those detained allegedly posed as lawyers, while others claimed to be police officers or government officials.

"There were cases where individuals used the names of government departments and officials to gain people's confidence and extract money," Singh said.

Police are also looking into allegations of extortion and attempts to keep people away from police stations by promising to settle cases on their behalf.

Singh said the people detained in the operation would not be treated as one group.

"The detained individuals would be dealt with on the basis of the specific allegations and evidence available in each case," he said.

The crackdown was continuing across districts on Saturday, with police carrying out verification and further legal procedures. A detailed district-wise count is expected to emerge once the operation is completed.