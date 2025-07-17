Key Accused In Hyderabad's High-Profile "Digital Arrest" Fraud Case Arrested

A key accused in a high-profile "digital arrest" fraud case was arrested by the Cyber Crime Police in Hyderabad. Aludasu Sudhaker was detained at Mumbai International Airport by immigration authorities based on a Look Out Circular issued by the Hyderabad police.

The 43-year-old is alleged to have been part of an elaborate impersonation scam that targeted a 48-year-old Hyderabad woman. The fraudsters, including Sudhaker and four others previously arrested, posed as officials from government agencies such as the CBI and TRAI. They meticulously constructed a false narrative, implicating the victim in a fictitious money laundering case.

The scam began on November 12, 2024, when the victim received an automated call threatening suspension of her Airtel service. Upon pressing "9," she was connected to a fake call centre. Over a harrowing two to three-hour period, multiple impersonators, including a woman officer, a fake Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and a man posing as "CBI officer Rajesh Mishra," subjected her to intense pressure. They accused her of links to money laundering via fabricated FIRs and coerced her into transferring substantial amounts of money from her fixed deposits, gold loans, and personal loans via RTGS.

The accused also extracted her Aadhaar details and other sensitive personal information, maintaining continuous control through hourly video calls and severe threats of job loss and imprisonment. The victim realised she had been defrauded only later and promptly filed a complaint, leading to the registration of Cr. No. 2808/2025 under the IT Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Cyber Crime Unit has now arrested a total of five individuals in connection with the case, all of whom are alleged to be "account suppliers" - individuals who provide their bank accounts to facilitate the fraudulent transactions. A debit card linked to an absconding accused, Ashok Kumar Javvaji, who is believed to be in Dubai, has also been seized, along with a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Police officials have once again cautioned the public against falling prey to such sophisticated impersonation scams. They reiterated that no legitimate government agency or law enforcement body will ever demand money over the phone. Citizens are strongly advised to verify any such claims through official channels only and to be extremely cautious when receiving unsolicited calls or messages demanding personal or financial information.